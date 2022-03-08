Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after purchasing an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $408.23 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.20 and its 200 day moving average is $489.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

