Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Argus upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

