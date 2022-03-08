Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 389.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,266.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.05. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

