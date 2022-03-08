Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 565 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.63. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $243.51 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

