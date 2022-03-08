Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,478 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,981 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

