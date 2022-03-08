Wedbush Weighs in on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $8.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BBY. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

BBY opened at $104.71 on Monday. Best Buy has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

