Wedmont Private Capital Invests $1.12 Million in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

