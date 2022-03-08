Wedmont Private Capital Invests $708,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.