Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $213.65 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

