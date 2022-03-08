Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.77 and its 200-day moving average is $318.33. The firm has a market cap of $512.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.28 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.07.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.