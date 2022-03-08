Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 11,783 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

