Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 8,700 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

