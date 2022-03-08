Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.24.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

