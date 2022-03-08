Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $839,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 44.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 62.8% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 540,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,981,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.25 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.36.

XPO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.