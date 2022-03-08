Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 111,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 287,230 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,526,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Century Aluminum news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Century Aluminum (Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.