Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 506 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 3.9% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

