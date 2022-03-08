WestEnd Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $47,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSE BAC traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,198,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,882,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

