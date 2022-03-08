WestEnd Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 160.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.
Shares of IVV opened at $421.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.42. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.83 and a 12-month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
