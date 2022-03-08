Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,771 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 76,637 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

WMC stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 864.63, a current ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a market cap of $105.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

