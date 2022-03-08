Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 500,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

WRN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,772. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $290.74 million, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 2.47.

About Western Copper and Gold (Get Rating)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.