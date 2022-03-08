Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.55 billion and the lowest is $4.30 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $18.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.65 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $21.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $22,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. 181,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.