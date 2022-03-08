Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.38.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

