Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 1.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $39,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,724. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

