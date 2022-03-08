Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.60. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 32,514 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on UP shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $683,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

