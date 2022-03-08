White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $326,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,028 shares of company stock worth $15,388,172 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $614.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.91. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.60 and a twelve month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

