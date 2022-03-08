White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 5.5% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.72. 1,022,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

