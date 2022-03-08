White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.20. 32,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,453. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

