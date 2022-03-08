White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $252,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $131.75. 1,170,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,662,818. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

