WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $393.87 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $393.87 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001354 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001041 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000978 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

