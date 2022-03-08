William Blair Weighs in on CRA International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $5.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.78. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $652.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. CRA International has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.04 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CRA International by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 39,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

