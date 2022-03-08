Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $4,333,057. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

NASDAQ WING traded down $10.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 600,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,505. Wingstop has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day moving average is $164.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

