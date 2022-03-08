Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTFC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

