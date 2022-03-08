Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTFC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56.
In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
