WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.55

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.55 and last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 1944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 28.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

