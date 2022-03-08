WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 997,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 392,041 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,381,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 6,347.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 257,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $22.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAPS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

