WOO Network (WOO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $22.53 Million

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $416.01 million and approximately $22.53 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOO Network has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 955,488,381 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

