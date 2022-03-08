Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s previous close.

WKP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.84) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.64) to GBX 920 ($12.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.76) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 850 ($11.14) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 920 ($12.05).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 615.50 ($8.06) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 800.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 841.98. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 604 ($7.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 979 ($12.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.17.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.