Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Hits $1.77 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $383.05 or 0.00984194 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $517.46 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.10 or 0.06665249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,664.96 or 0.99345185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,615,642 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

