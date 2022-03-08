WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.

NASDAQ WW traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. 86,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,129. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. WW International has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.66.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reissued a positive rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WW International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

