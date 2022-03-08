Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Xenon Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.05.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

