Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) will post its Q4 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XERS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 350.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.