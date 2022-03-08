Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,019 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 115,515 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,813,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,459,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,611,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,688,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,673,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,619,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after buying an additional 237,797 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XRX. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

