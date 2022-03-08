Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,175,800 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 2,994,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:XYIGF opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

