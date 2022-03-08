Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.30 million-$97.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Get Yext alerts:

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Yext has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Yext by 103.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.