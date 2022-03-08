Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) Market Cap Reaches $1.01 Million

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Young Boys Fan Token has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002590 BTC on major exchanges. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $10,024.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.10 or 0.06665249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,664.96 or 0.99345185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Buying and Selling Young Boys Fan Token

