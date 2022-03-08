Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.85

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 2269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

