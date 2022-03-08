Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AAON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in AAON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAON stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,247. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

