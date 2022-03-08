Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Abiomed posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $7.61 on Thursday, reaching $291.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.72. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

