Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GlobalFoundries.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,747,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,699,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

