Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) to announce $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.26 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $13.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $64.76 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

