Zacks: Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.91. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $8.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $267.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

